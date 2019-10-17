Rask (lower body) won't play Thursday against Montreal, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Wild have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Rask's injury, but for now, he can be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Canadiens. The 26-year-old forward has notched one goal and two points while averaging 9:47 of ice time in three contests this season.