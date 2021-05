Rask recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Rask provided the secondary helper on a Kevin Fiala goal in the third period. Through 49 games this year, Rask has produced 21 points, 48 shots on net and a plus-4 rating. Six of his points have come with the man advantage, giving him a boost in fantasy value in deeper formats.