Rask produced three power-play assists in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Avalanche.

Rask had a hand in first-period goals by Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala. The 28-year-old Rask linked up with Kaprizov again in the third period to help set up Fiala's hat-trick goal. Through 36 games, Rask has 15 points (five on the power play), 31 shots on net and a plus-5 rating. There's been little consistency as to how the Swede has been utilized this year, but he's generally seen middle-six minutes.