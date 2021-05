Rask scored the game-winning goal on his lone shot of the night Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim.

Rask led a 2-on-1 rush and ripped a shot from the left faceoff circle to give the Wild the victory 2:46 into the extra stanza. It was the 10th goal of the season for the 28-year-old, who has 23 points in 52 games.