Wild's Victor Rask: Preparing for Wild debut
Rask will debut for Minnesota on Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Coach Bruce Boudreau obviously has already done his homework on Rask, who was traded from Carolina on Thursday for Nino Niederreiter, telling reporters Saturday morning that the center is a "good two-way player" with a "sneaky shot." Rask definitely could use a change of scenery after producing only six points through his first 26 games of the 2018-19 campaign, but in fairness, he did get off to a late start due to a kitchen accident that resulted in lacerated fingers.
