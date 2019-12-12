Rask will likely take on a top-three center role for Thursday's game against Edmonton with Eric Staal (undisclosed) injured, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Staal exited Tuesday's game after colliding with an official, and his status for Thursday is uncertain. Rask has been used exclusively in a bottom-six role with the Wild to this point in the season, averaging just 9:50 of ice time. The 26-year-old will likely see his ice time number rise as early as Thursday, especially considering he's racked up three points in his last five games.