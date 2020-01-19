Wild's Victor Rask: Production slows
Rask has just one goal while averaging 11:10 of ice time in his past 10 games.
Rask missed out on the action in Saturday's 7-0 win over Dallas, going pointless for the eighth-straight game. The 26-year-old shouldn't be on fantasy radars going forward, as he has just four goals and 10 points through 37 games this campaign.
