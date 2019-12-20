Rask notched an assist, a pair of hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Coyotes.

Rask had the secondary helper on Marcus Foligno's go-ahead goal at 3:25 of the second period. Rask has nine points and a plus-9 rating through 26 contests, matching his offense from 49 games between the Wild and Hurricanes last season. He's not close to the pace necessary to match his career-high 48 points from 2015-16.