Wild's Victor Rask: Quiet in return
Rask was registered just two PIM in his return to the lineup versus San Jose on Monday.
Rask logged 14:40 of ice time, including 2:04 with the man advantage, in his first night back from a 12-game stint on injured reserve. After being acquired via trade, the center appeared in just 11 contests for the Wild before getting hurt and could take some time to gel with his new linemates.
