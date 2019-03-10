Wild's Victor Rask: Ready to go
Coach Bruce Boudreau said Rask (undisclosed) is "ready to play" in Monday's game versus the Sharks, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Rask remains on injured reserve, so he'll need to be activated before he can suit up. According to McLellan, the 26-year-old worked on the second line with Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala during Sunday's practice. Since Luke Kunin (upper body) won't be able to play Monday, Rask could stay in the top six at game time.
