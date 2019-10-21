Rask (lower body) will not be in the lineup when the Wild face the Oilers on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Rask missed Sunday's win over the Canadiens and will miss a third straight game Tuesday when Minnesota faces off with Connor McDavid and the Oilers. Head coach Bruce Boudreau said Rask could return to practice Wednesday. If so, he has a good chance to suit up in Nashville on Thursday. Expect another update on Rask's status to come following Wednesday's practice.