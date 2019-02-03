Wild's Victor Rask: Scores first goal with Wild
Rask notched a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.
In his fifth game with Minnesota, Rask scored his first goal wearing a new sweater. The 25-year-old has just two goals and eight points after missing the first 20 games of the season. It's been by far the worst offensive season for Rask, but hopefully his change of scenery will shake things up.
