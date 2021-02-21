Rask potted a goal on three shots and won 13 of 14 faceoffs in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Rask missed two games as he was caught up in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol as part of the Wild's outbreak. The Swede struck for an insurance tally in the third period. He worked on the second line between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, as Marcus Johansson (upper body) was unavailable Saturday. Rask has four goals, 10 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 12 appearances this year, although he's usually more of a bottom-six option.