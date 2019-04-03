Wild's Victor Rask: Shakes off slump
Rask lit the lamp in Tuesday's win over the Jets.
Rask entered this game pointless in 15 consecutive outings, but he capitalized on a shot from a sharp angle to put the Wild up 3-0 in the first period. The 26-year-old will likely continue to center the second line for the remainder of the regular season.
