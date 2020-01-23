Rask produced an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Rask found Jason Zucker for the tally at 2:19 of the second period. The assist snapped a nine-game point drought for the center, who also spent one game as a scratch in that span. With only 11 points, 33 shots on goal and 23 hits in 39 games, the 26-year-old Swede isn't producing enough to warrant fantasy attention.