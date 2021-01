Rask scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Rask was listed as the fourth-line center, but he saw enough time with Kirill Kaprizov to convert on one of the latter's passes in the third period. There's plenty of opportunity for the 27-year-old Rask in 2020-21, as the Wild have rather poor center depth. The Swede shouldn't have as much trouble staying in the lineup as he did last year, but most fantasy managers can still leave him on the waiver wire for now.