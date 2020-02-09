Rask is expected to serve as a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against Colorado, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Sunday will mark the fourth straight time that Rask will be stuck in the press box as the team's healthy scratch at forward. He's had quite an inconsistent year for the Wild, with only 11 points, 34 shots on goal and 23 hits in 40 games. Even when he gets another opportunity in the lineup, Rask fails to warrant any fantasy consideration.