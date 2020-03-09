Play

Rask netted a goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Rask scored at 1:49 of the third period to tie the game at three. He's been a healthy scratch for the last seven contests, but entered the lineup in place of Gerald Mayhew for Sunday's game. Rask is up to five goals, 13 points and 38 shots through 43 appearances.

