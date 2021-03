Rask scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Rask got the Wild on the board at 8:41 of the second period. The Swedish center is up to seven goals and 12 points in 26 outings. He's moved throughout the lineup most of the year, but he filled a second-line role Thursday. His solid scoring rate is worth a look in deeper formats that focus on points.