Rask left Tuesday's loss to the Flyers with an undisclosed injury and didn't return, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The injuries keep pouring down on the Wild, as both Rask and Matt Hendricks left in the second period and couldn't make it back. Coach Bruce Boudreau said they'll be evaluated Wednesday. If either of the two have to miss games, expect the team to recall a player from AHL Iowa.