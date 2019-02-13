Wild's Victor Rask: Will be evaluated Wednesday
Rask left Tuesday's loss to the Flyers with an undisclosed injury and didn't return, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The injuries keep pouring down on the Wild, as both Rask and Matt Hendricks left in the second period and couldn't make it back. Coach Bruce Boudreau said they'll be evaluated Wednesday. If either of the two have to miss games, expect the team to recall a player from AHL Iowa.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...