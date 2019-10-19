Wild's Victor Rask: Won't play Sunday
According to coach Bruce Boudreau, Rask (lower body) could resume skating Monday but won't play Sunday against Montreal, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Rask's next opportunity to get back into game action thus comes Tuesday against Edmonton. The Swede was skating limited minutes before getting hurt, but Rask had still managed to generate a goal and an assist through three games.
