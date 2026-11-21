Gustafsson-Nyberg was recalled from AHL Iowa on Saturday.

Gustafsson-Nyberg will join Minnesota for his first time during the 2026-27 regular season Saturday as the team heads to Vancouver. The 23-year-old blueliner has compiled a goal and a plus-3 rating over 19 appearances with AHL Iowa this season. While he'll unlikely play Saturday, there's a chance he could play in the third NHL game of his career Monday against San Jose with Quinn Hughes (upper body) ruled out for the remainder of the trip.