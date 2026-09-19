Gustafsson-Nyberg (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Blackhawks, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Head coach John Hynes mentioned that Gustafsson-Nyberg was dealing with soreness and wanted to test some things out during Saturday's morning skate. The 22-year-old blueliner made his NHL debut in the 2025-26 campaign after posting 11 points across 38 regular-season games at the University of Connecticut. The towering six-foot-six defenseman has a high ceiling, but will likely need at least one full season with AHL Iowa before he's a regular for Minnesota. Regardless, he'll battle for an NHL roster spot and his next chance to suit up in the preseason will be Monday in Chicago.