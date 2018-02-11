Loov was sent down to AHL Iowa on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Swede wasn't able to receive any ice time during his first stint in Minnesota, and will head to the minors as a result of Nick Seeler earning a promotion. Loov has posted 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 36 games this season in the AHL, but with Minnesota boasting a deep defensive core, it'll be tough for him to find playing time with the big club.