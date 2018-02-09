Loov was recalled from AHL Iowa on Friday.

Loov was just traded to Minnesota on Thursday, so he didn't even suit up for Iowa. Instead, the 25-year-old defenseman accrued five goals, 17 points and 45 PIM through 36 games with AHL Binghamton. His services are needed immediately with the big club to provide depth while Jonas Brodin nurses a broken hand. Regardless, don't expect Loov to rack up enough playing time to become a consistent fantasy performer.