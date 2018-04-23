Wild's Viktor Loov: Not able to lace up in 2017-18
Loov just appeared in the minors during 2017-18, but recorded a combined 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 60 games with AHL Binghampton and AHL Iowa.
During the season Loov was constantly on the move, as after starting the season with New Jersey, he was shortly bumped down to the minors before being traded Feb. 8 to Minnesota, where he served as an emergency defensemen before bumping down to the minors once again. The Swede will be a restricted free agent, and since he's been playing in the minors for four seasons now, a two-way contract seems the most likely option -- although if he stays in the Twin Cities he'll likely need to continue growing his game before he can draw into a deep Minnesota blue line.
