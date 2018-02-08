Wild's Viktor Loov: Traded to Minnesota
The Wild acquired Loov from the Devils in exchange for forwards Christoph Bertschy and Mario Lucia on Thursday.
Devils GM Ray Shero should be very excited about this deal. He flipped Loov -- a guy the team waived ahead of the season -- for Lucia, who was a 2011 second-round pick, as well as Bertschy, a 23-year-old Swiss skater who should be a popular AHL call-up when injuries threaten the team up front. This transaction doesn't mean a whole lot from a fantasy perspective, but it helps New Jersey shore up its depth as the team bids for a playoff spot within an extremely competitive Metropolitan Division.
