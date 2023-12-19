Lettieri netted a goal in a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday.

Minnesota clawed back from a 3-0 deficit, and Lettieri contributed to that effort when he found the back of the net at 5:33 of the third period to tie the contest at 3-3. The Wild still lost, but at least it was a good showing from the 28-year-old, who needs to take advantage of every opportunity he can get. Lettieri, who entered Monday's action averaging 10:43 of ice time per game in 2023-24, has three goals and four points in 14 contests. He's also spent time with AHL Iowa this season, providing four goals and eight points in 10 games at that level, and even when he is with Minnesota, the forward sometimes serves as a healthy scratch.