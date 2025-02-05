Hinostroza was claimed off waivers by Minnesota from Nashville on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Hinostroza has two assists in 13 appearances with Nashville in 2024-25. Minnesota is missing Ryan Hartman (suspension) and Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), so adding Hinostroza provides the Wild with some forward depth.
