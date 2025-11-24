Head coach John Hynes said Sunday that Hinostroza is week-to-week due to a lower-body injury, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Hinostroza was hurt in Friday's 5-0 win over Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old will now miss some time as a result, which means Tyler Pitlick could see more regular playing time in the short term. Hinostroza has accounted for two goals, three helpers and a minus-5 rating across 22 games this campaign.