Hinostroza scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Hinostroza has three points over four outings in November, which is already better than his October output. The 31-year-old has found a consistent place in the Wild's bottom six, setting him up to be a full-time NHL option this season. Fantasy managers aren't likely to get much out of the winger, who has five points, 15 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-5 rating over 16 contests this season.