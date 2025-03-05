Hinostroza scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

That's four goals over eight games as a member of the Wild for Hinostroza, and three of those tallies have come with the man advantage. He's had just 16 shots since he was claimed off waivers from the Predators, so there is a bright red flag when it comes to regression concerns. Still, he seems to have a better fit in Minnesota's lineup for now. Hinostroza has six points, 27 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-1 rating over 21 appearances this season.