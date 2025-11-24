Hinostroza (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Monday.

Hinostroza was previously deemed week-to-week, so his placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise. The veteran winger becomes the fourth forward on IR for the Wild right now, joining Ryan Hartman, Marco Rossi and Vladimir Tarasenko, all of whom are also dealing with lower-body problems. All the injuries will see Danila Yurov and Yakov Trenin taking on bigger roles.