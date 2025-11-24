Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hinostroza (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Monday.
Hinostroza was previously deemed week-to-week, so his placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise. The veteran winger becomes the fourth forward on IR for the Wild right now, joining Ryan Hartman, Marco Rossi and Vladimir Tarasenko, all of whom are also dealing with lower-body problems. All the injuries will see Danila Yurov and Yakov Trenin taking on bigger roles.
More News
-
Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Will miss time•
-
Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Lights lamp Friday•
-
Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Two points in third period of win•
-
Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Registers assist Saturday•
-
Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Scores in Monday's shootout loss•