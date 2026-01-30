Hinostroza scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Hinostroza ended a 24-game goal drought with his first-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The winger has mostly played in a bottom-six role this season, and he continues to hold a spot in the lineup over Tyler Pitlick. Hinostroza has just three goals, nine points, 39 shots and 25 hits through 41 outings, so he's not a great option for most fantasy formats.