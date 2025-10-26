Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Registers assist Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hinostroza logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Mammoth.
Hinostroza's helper was his first point in nine outings this season. The long-term absence of Mats Zuccarello (lower body) has allowed Hinostroza to stay in the lineup early in the season. The 31-year-old Hinostroza hasn't been all that impressive, adding just seven shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-6 rating. Fantasy managers can find more productive wingers on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Scores in Monday's shootout loss•
-
Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Notches 100th career assist•
-
Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Nets another power-play goal•
-
Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Tallies on power play•
-
Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Strikes on power play•
-
Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Nets first goal with Wild•