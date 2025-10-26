Hinostroza logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Hinostroza's helper was his first point in nine outings this season. The long-term absence of Mats Zuccarello (lower body) has allowed Hinostroza to stay in the lineup early in the season. The 31-year-old Hinostroza hasn't been all that impressive, adding just seven shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-6 rating. Fantasy managers can find more productive wingers on the waiver wire.