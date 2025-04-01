Hinostroza scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils.

Hinostroza hadn't scored since March 4 in Seattle, but he closed out March with four points over seven contests. The 30-year-old winger has moved around the lineup a bit but most often settles into a middle-six role with time on the second power-play unit. Between Minnesota and Nashville this season, he has five goals, 10 points, 45 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-2 rating across 34 appearances.