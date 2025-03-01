Hinostroza scored a power-play goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to Avalanche.
Hinostroza put the Wild ahead 2-1 in the first period, but that was their last goal of the game. Hinostroza has scored three goals across six contests with the Wild. Overall, the 30-year-old has five points, 24 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating through 19 appearances between Minnesota and Nashville.
More News
-
Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Strikes on power play•
-
Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Nets first goal with Wild•
-
Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza: Claimed off waivers•
-
Predators' Vinnie Hinostroza: Lands on waivers•
-
Predators' Vinnie Hinostroza: Contributes helper Monday•
-
Predators' Vinnie Hinostroza: Notches assist in loss•