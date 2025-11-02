Hinostroza scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Hinostroza's offense is starting to warm up. He's earned four points this season, and they've all come within the last five games, a span in which he also has six shots on net and a plus-1 rating. The 31-year-old forward has occupied a middle-six role, and his slow start on offense cost him a job on the second power-play unit, though he could get it back if he continues to chip in semi-regularly. He's produced 13 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-5 rating across 13 outings this season.