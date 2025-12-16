Hinostroza (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Washington on Tuesday but is considered day-to-day, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

It's a step in the right direction for Hinostroza, even if he won't be in action for Tuesday's tilt. Prior to his absence, the winger was mired in a six-game pointless streak during which he managed seven shots, four hits and one block while averaging 9:41 of ice time. Once given the all-clear, Hinostroza figures to slot into a bottom-six role, though he'll need to be activated off injured reserve first.