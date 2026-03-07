Tarasenko scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Tarasenko stretched the Wild's lead to 4-1 in the third period, snapping his four-game goal drought. The 34-year-old winger is in a third-line role, and with the Wild near full health up front, he's unlikely to get many additional opportunities to contribute. Tarasenko has 16 goals, 33 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 56 appearances this season, matching his point total from 80 regular-season contests a year ago with the Red Wings.