Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko: Dealt for future considerations
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Minnesota acquired Tarasenko from Detroit on Monday in exchange for future considerations.
Tarasenko has one more season left on his two-year, $9.5 million contract. He accounted for 11 goals, 33 points, 133 shots on net and 63 hits across 80 regular-season outings with Detroit in 2024-25. As a member of the Wild, he could move up and down the lineup, but a bottom-six start probably makes the most sense.
