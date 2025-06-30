Minnesota acquired Tarasenko from Detroit on Monday in exchange for future considerations.

Tarasenko has one more season left on his two-year, $9.5 million contract. He accounted for 11 goals, 33 points, 133 shots on net and 63 hits across 80 regular-season outings with Detroit in 2024-25. As a member of the Wild, he could move up and down the lineup, but a bottom-six start probably makes the most sense.