Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko: Dishes two assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tarasenko recorded two power-play assists in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.
Tarasenko has earned three helpers, all on the power play, over three games this season. He appears to be getting more comfortable on the first power-play unit, and he's also playing on the second line at even strength. He's added seven shots on net, and as long as he's in a prominent role, he's worth a look in fantasy given his history as a reliable scorer, even though his offense has been in decline in recent years.
