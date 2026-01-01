Tarasenko scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to San Jose.

Tarasenko halted a four-game scoreless streak Wednesday when he tallied the first goal of the game midway through the opening period. Overall, the 34-year-old winger is up to eight goals, 20 points, 62 shots on goal and 29 hits through 34 games this season. Since Dec. 8, he has been a regular contributor to Minnesota's offense with 10 points over the last 12 games. Tarasenko has been scoring goals at a significantly higher rate than a season ago, as his 11.5 shooting percentage is over three points better than his number with Detroit through 80 games last year. While his 30-plus goal seasons are likely behind him, if Tarasenko can challenge even half that while remaining a steady option for assists, he should hold steady value in deep fantasy leagues.