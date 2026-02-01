Tarasenko scored a goal in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

Tarasenko's offense has fluctuated based on the health of the team around him -- he's stepped up when other players are out. This was his first goal in five games, which correlates with a stretch where the Wild have gotten back to full health at forward. Tarasenko has 14 goals, 30 points, 96 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-6 rating over 49 appearances this season. He's just three points shy of matching his 80-game total from last season with the Red Wings. Tarasenko doesn't have to be rostered in all formats, but he's a good streaming option with hold appeal if injuries pile up for the Wild later in the season.