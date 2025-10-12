Tarasenko logged a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Tarasenko's first point as a member of the Wild came in his second game. He's added six shots on net so far while filling a second-line role in place of Mats Zuccarello (lower body). Tarasenko had just 33 points in 80 appearances with the Red Wings in 2024-25 and has seen his offense decline for three straight years, but he could have a bounce-back season if he finds chemistry with his new teammates.