Tarasenko (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Tarasenko has already missed enough time to be activated whenever he is ready, but the decision to move him to IR would seem to indicate he won't be available versus the Penguins on Friday. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran winger was mired in a five-game goal drought during which he recorded two assists, eight shots and four blocks. Once given the all-clear, Tarasenko should slot into a middle-six role for the Wild.