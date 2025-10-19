Tarasenko scored a goal on his only shot during his 16:38 of ice time during Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

Tarasenko's first goal, and even-strength point, with the Wild comes in his fifth game of the season. The 33-year-old's prior four points, all assists, on the season came on the power play, so it's a good sign to see the six-time 30-goal scorer light the lamp at even strength. At just under a point-per-game so far this season, his role on the top power play unit and on the Wild's second line puts him in position for continued production.