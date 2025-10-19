Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko: Nets first with MIN
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tarasenko scored a goal on his only shot during his 16:38 of ice time during Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.
Tarasenko's first goal, and even-strength point, with the Wild comes in his fifth game of the season. The 33-year-old's prior four points, all assists, on the season came on the power play, so it's a good sign to see the six-time 30-goal scorer light the lamp at even strength. At just under a point-per-game so far this season, his role on the top power play unit and on the Wild's second line puts him in position for continued production.
More News
-
Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko: Dishes two assists•
-
Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko: Manages power-play helper•
-
Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko: Dealt for future considerations•
-
Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko: Fills empty cage•
-
Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko: Finds twine in loss•
-
Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko: Produces power-play helper•