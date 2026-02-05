Tarasenko notched a goal and took five shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Predators.

Tarasenko has found the back of the net in two of his last three appearances, and the veteran winger has been trending in the right direction of late. Tarasenko has scored 15 goals this season, but seven of those -- and 11 of his 31 points -- have come since the beginning of January.