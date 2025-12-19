Tarasenko scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Tarasenko has four goals and three assists over his last six outings. He's seeing bigger minutes right now due to a handful of injury absences, but his ice time could shrink if Marcus Johansson (lower body) is able to return Saturday versus the Oilers. Tarasenko has 17 points, 54 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-1 rating over 28 appearances this season.