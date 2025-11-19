Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko: Ruled out for Wednesday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tarasenko (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Carolina, NHL.com reports.
Tarasenko remains day-to-day due to his lower-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive matchup Wednesday. His next opportunity to suit up will be against Pittsburgh, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available.
